Tamil Nadu CM, Central team holds COVID-19 review meeting

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami held a meeting with a Central government team, led by Additional Secretary Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry Arti Ahuja, here on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The Central team reviewed steps taken by the state to curb the pandemic. It also reviewed the coronavirus situation in Chennai.

The Central team also held talks with state Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other senior officials.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,26,581 COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)