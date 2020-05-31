Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday held a meeting with medical experts here with regard to the coronavirus crisis in the State.
Officials and experts from other districts also participated in the meeting via video-conferencing.
According to the Union Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu has 20,246 coronavirus cases out of which 8,779 are active and 11,313 have been cured/discharged.
A total of 154 people have died in the State due to the lethal infection. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM discusses COVID-19 crisis with medical experts
ANI | Updated: May 30, 2020 17:44 IST
