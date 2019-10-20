Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami receives honorary doctorate

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): At least 6 to 10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and three terror camps destroyed by the Indian Army, in a counter-attack after terrorists attempted to infiltrate into Indian territory through Tangdhar along the Line of Control (LoC).