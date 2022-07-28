Tamil Nadu CM felicitates PM Modi on opening ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai on Thursday.

Besides, the state Chief Minister and PM Modi, Rajnikanth and several other prominent personalities were also present there.

The olympiad was inaugurated by PM Modi at 6 pm in Chennai.

The Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The upcoming edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will run till August 10.(ANI)