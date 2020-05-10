Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami reviewing preparations at Thirumazhisai satellite township on Saturday.
Tamil Nadu CM inspects new site for vegetable market

ANI | Updated: May 09, 2020 23:10 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Saturday inspected Thirumazhisai satellite township where the vegetable market will be shifted from Koyambedu amid the coronavirus induced lockdown.
The market at Thirumazhisai will be functional from May 11.
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 526 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of people infected with the virus in the State to 6,535, said the Health Department. At present, there are 4,664 active cases in the State. (ANI)

