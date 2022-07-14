Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin admitted to hospital after testing COVID positive

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tested positive for COVID recently, was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for "investigation and observation for COVID19-related symptoms".



"Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has been admitted to the Kauvery Hospital, Alwerpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for COVID-related symptoms," said the bulletin by the hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stalin said that he isolated himself after testing positive for COVID, and urged people to wear masks.

"I was a bit tired today. After testing confirmed #COVID19 I isolated. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe," he tweeted. (ANI)

