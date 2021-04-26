Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami claims oxygen allocation to state based on wrong allotment

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that oxygen allocation for the state is based on the wrong allotment.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Palaniswami said, "In National Medical Oxygen allotment plan allocation for Tamil Nadu fixed at 220 MTs and based on the wrong allotment, 80 MTs of liquid oxygen diverted from manufacturing facilities at Sriperumpudur, Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana"

"I wish to bring to your notice that as per Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations data, consumption of oxygen in Tamil Nadu has already reached 310 MTs as against the inadequate allotment made to the State of only 220 MTs," the Tamil Nadu CM said.



Palaniswami in his letter also said that the states to which allotment has been made have a lower number of active cases than Tamil Nadu and have major steel industries located within their state or close to their states.

"Hence, I request that diversion of 80 KL from Sriperumpudur plant, in Tamil Nadu may immediately be cancelled," writes Tamil Nadu CM.

According to official data, there are 95,048 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu while the cumulative cases have mounted to 9,43,044. (ANI)

