Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday flagged off 40 Amma police patrolling vehicles and the first electric bus of the state at the Secretariat in Chennai.
The air-conditioned electric bus will ply between Chennai Central and Thiruvanmiyur.
The patrol vehicles will be used to tackle crimes cases reported against women and children. The pink coloured patrol vehicles will be given to the all-women police stations in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers were also present at the flagging off event. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu: CM Palaniswami flags off 40 police patrol vehicles
ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:56 IST
