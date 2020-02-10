Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday played cricket with former cricketer Rahul Dravid after he inaugurated the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here at Valapadi.
Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and TNCA president Rupa Gurunath were also present on the occasion.
The newly inaugurated stadium is around 24 km from Salem town. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu CM, Rahul Dravid play cricket at launch of new stadium
ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 02:22 IST
