Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami seen playing a shot on the bowl bowled by former Indian Captain Rahul Dravid.
Tamil Nadu CM, Rahul Dravid play cricket at launch of new stadium

ANI | Updated: Feb 10, 2020 02:22 IST

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday played cricket with former cricketer Rahul Dravid after he inaugurated the Salem Cricket Foundation (SCF) ground here at Valapadi.
Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and TNCA president Rupa Gurunath were also present on the occasion.
The newly inaugurated stadium is around 24 km from Salem town. (ANI)

