Tamil Nadu CM requests MEA to provide basic needs to fishermen stranded in Iran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Monday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting food, water and other basic needs be provided to thousands of Indian fishermen stranded in Iran.

"I am writing this letter to request you to make arrangements for food, water and other basic needs of around thousand fishermen from India, who are stranded in Chiruyeh, Kish, Lavan, Bandar-eMogham, Asaluyeh and other places in Iran," Palaniswami said in the letter said.

According to the letter, around 650 of the stranded fishermen are from Tamil Nadu.

"I had already requested you in my earlier letter dated February 28 to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India," the letter said.

"The Government of Tamil Nadu is receiving repeated requests from the stranded fishermen and their families to provide food, water, and other basic needs and it is also reported to me that they are suffering in foreign soil without adequate food and other basic needs," it added.

He requested the Minister to direct the Embassy of India in Iran again to immediately arrange food, water, and other basic needs to the stranded fishermen and arrange for their early return to India.

Palaniswami had, on February 28 this year, also written a letter to Jaishankar requesting him to arrange the return of the fishermen back to India amid the coronavirus spread. (ANI)

