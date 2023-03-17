हिंदी खबर
TN CM MK Stalin, son Udayanidhi Stalin visit O Paneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo/ANI)
TN CM MK Stalin, son Udayanidhi Stalin visit O Paneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo/ANI)

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin meets OPS, condoles his mother's demise

ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2023 16:45 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday visited met O Panneerselvan in Chennai and conveyed his condolences over the recent demise of the deposed AIADMK leader's mother.

Stalin was accompanied by his son the State Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development minister Udhyanaidhi Stalin as the duo met Panneerselvam at his Greeenways Road residence here.
Palaniswami's mother Palaniammal Nachiyar had died last month in Periyakulam in Theni. She was 95 years old. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl