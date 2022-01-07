Tamil Nadu CM Stalin requests Centre to expedite release of fishermen held in Sri Lankan prisons

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 7 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to the Union External Affairs Minister Jaishankar urging him to expedite the release of 56 fishermen held in Sri Lankan prisons.



Expressing his gratitude to the Union Minister, Stalin said that the Central government has secured the release of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu.

"There are 56 more fishermen from state languishing in Sri Lankan prisons since December 19 and 20, 2021", stated Stalin requesting the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite their release and work through the diplomatic channel for their safe passage to India so that they can reunite with their families during the Pongal festival beginning on January 13.

The chief minister further said that 75 boats belonging to the Tamil Nadu fishermen are still in Sri Lankan custody and requested the ministry to urgently retrieve the boats, considering the livelihood of the fishermen in the state. (ANI)

