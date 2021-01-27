Tamil Nadu CM unveils former CM Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday unveiled a memorial built for former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach in Chennai.

Deputy Chief Minister, O. Panneerselvam was also present at the event.

All the ministers and other officials were seen wearing face masks in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people thronged the memorial amid tight security arrangements.



The foundation of this phoenix themed memorial was laid three years ago in 2018.

Popularly known as 'Amma', Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016.



Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948, served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when MG Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. (ANI)