Tamil Nadu CM visits Chembarambakkam Lake to review situation ahead of Cyclone Nivar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 (ANI): Ahead of Cyclone Nivar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday visited Chembarambakkam lake to review the ground situation.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary Atulya Misra has emphasised the need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitisers are available.

"In relief camps, we need to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and masks, sanitisers are available. There's an inventory of 27 items per person, which we keep ready, this also includes dignity kit for women," Atulya Misra told ANI on Wednesday.

"North-East monsoon is the time when we have to be always careful. So our Chief Minister and other officials had conducted a meeting and all precautionary measures were already put in place," he added.

The state Chief Secretary further assured that all precautionary actions have been taken against Cyclone Nivar.

"We were anyway expecting normal monsoon...so we always take certain precautionary measures. Since this is our crucial time when it rains, there is the possibility of the cyclonic storm. Earlier, we got this information Nivar is going to be set in the Bay of Bengal. Since that day all actions have been taken," Misra added.

Meanwhile, the Southern Command, Indian Army on Wednesday said the Army is ready to assist the government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry ahead of Cyclone Nivar's landfall.

"Army ready to assist government and civil administration in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to face Cyclone Nivar, maintaining communication with officials. Twelve humanitarian assistance and disaster relief teams and two engineer task forces ready for deployment," the Southern Command, Indian Army stated. (ANI)