Tamil Nadu confirms 31 new positive cases of coronavirus

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): As many as 31 people were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Tuesday, taking the total number to cases to 1204 in the state, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

"The number of samples found to be COVID-19 positive till yesterday was 1173 and today 31 people were confirmed positive," Rajesh told reporters.

She further said, "Out of the 31 samples, 21 belong to a single source contact, 1 has a history of inter-state travel and 9 are other contacts. Everybody has been traced to a particular contact."

The number of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases tested in the last 24 hours is 69 and none of them have found to be positive," she added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that with the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 29 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815. (ANI)

