Tamil Nadu confirms 66 more COVID-19 cases, tally 1821

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): Sixty-Six more COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the state so far stands at 1,821, including 835 active cases and 23 deaths, said Tamil Nadu Health Department.

One more has died in the state on Saturday due to COVID-19, the Health Department added.

With 1,490 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 56 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 24,942, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The total cases are inclusive of 5,209 cured and discharged patients, one migrated and 779 deaths. At present, there are 18,953 active COVID-19 cases in the country. (ANI)

