Tamil Nadu Congress holds meet to discuss 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' preparations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 28 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Sunday held a meeting regarding 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will be flagged off by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on September 7 from Kanniyakumari.

Many senior leaders of the party participated in this meeting.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee K.S. Alagiri said, " There is a threat to the Constitution of India and social justice today and Congress is fighting for the constitution. Rahul Gandhi will meet people through this Yatra."

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will inaugurate this 'Bharat Joda Yatra' from the state. Our various alliance leaders will also participate in the Yatra," he further said.

"Through this Yatra, we will take Bharatiya Janata Party's failed schemes and economic mismanagement to the people," he added.

On the development of the state, he said, "Chennai need another airport. How the state will develop without industries and airports.



On the question about Ghulam Nabi Azzad's resignation from the party, Alagiri said there is nothing to say about this.

Notably, Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

Meanwhile, The Congress called for a meeting on Monday ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at 4 pm at the headquarters of the All India Congress Committee.

The meeting is scheduled to be conducted with the AICC General Secretaries and in-charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents, and state coordinators of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to discuss its preparations.

"A meeting of AICC General Secretaries/Incharges, OCC Presidents and State Coordinators of Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 29th August 2022 at 4 PM, at the AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi, to discuss the preparations for the 3570 KM long "Bharat Jodo Yatra" scheduled to start from the 7th September 2022 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu," an official notice from AICC read.

The 148-day march will culminate in Kashmir. The five-month Yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 3,500 kilometres and more than 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Yatra will include Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings which will be attended by the senior Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

