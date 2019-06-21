Tamil Nadu: Coordinator refutes media reports on school shutting down in Chennai due to water scarcity

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 (ANI): After a report about Christ King School in Tambaram being shut down due to water scarcity got wide coverage by national print media, coordinator of the school refuted the reports claiming it to be false and that the school was shut down due to construction work.

A circular was circulated in the school stating that due to construction in the school premises, classes 6, 7 and 8 will be given leave on Monday.

"Washroom is located across the construction zone and the children have to cross that zone to reach the washroom. So, the decision was taken by the management for the safety of the students", said Coordinator of the Christ King School.

"Unfortunately that decision is being coincided with water scarcity issue and false information is being spread viral on social media. We are deeply upset with this false information being projected about our school", she further added.

The coordinator further said that the school has 24/7 access to water and reverse osmosis (RO) is installed in the school for clean drinking water.

"We are so sorry to say that some media organisations have put wrong information without enquiry," the coordinator added. (ANI)

