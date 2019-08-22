Customs officials seize 800 kg Sea Cucumber from a boat in Rameshwaram. Photo/ANI
Tamil Nadu: Customs officials seize 800 kg Sea Cucumber from Rameswaram

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:22 IST

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Customs officials on Thursday seized around 800 kg of Sea Cucumber from a boat near Pamban South Seashore in Rameswaram here Thursday morning.
"Custom officials today stopped a suspicious country boat with two persons on board. However, they immediately fled. The custom officials then searched the boat and seized 69 gunny bags with 800 kg of Sea Cucumber," said Customs Superintendent Jayaraj.
Custom officials from Ramanathapuram district Mandapam were on a routine patrol at Pamban South Seashore when they spotted the suspicious boat.
Jayaraj added that the customs department has also seized the boat as well. (ANI)

iocl