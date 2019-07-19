Tamil Nadu: Devotees offer special prayer for rains

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): As the state continues to reel under water crisis, a large number of women on Friday offered special prayers at Bhadrakali Amman temple on Friday for rains.

According to the Tamil calendar, Adi Friday is celebrated today in the month of July. People believe that if prayers are offered to lord Bhadrakali on this day, the state will receive good rainfall and peace and harmony will prevail in the country.

Senthilkumar, the temple priest, said: "Devotees come in large numbers in this month to offer prayers to Bhadrakali. It is believed that their prayers will result in good rainfall in the state. They prepare Pongal and illuminate lights for world peace too."

Mariselvi, a devotee, said: "We come here every year on Adi Friday and do special pooja. We prepare sweet Pongal to offer to the god. I believe that by doing this, we try to please the god so that in return the state receives good rainfall and the water paucity issues are resolved."

Sutha, another devotee, said: "We have come here to illuminate lights and to offer Pongal to the god so that Tamil Nadu receives good rainfall and peace prevails in the country." (ANI)

