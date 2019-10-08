Tamil Nadu: Devotees perform with knives in Coimbatore on Vijaya Dashmi

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): In a unique way to offer prayers, devotees of Sowdambigai Amman Temple took out a procession here on Tuesday while performing with knives as a part of Vijaya Dashami celebrations in the state.

Hundreds of devotees thronged the streets and men from all walks of life were seen hitting themselves with sharp-edged knives to offer their blood to the deity in order to seek the blessings of Sri Ramalinga Sowdeswari Amman.

Even the children were seen performing with sharp knives and participating in the procession with equal enthusiasm. (ANI)

