Tamil Nadu DGP trasfers death case of wanted Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka to CB-CID

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police (DGP),JK Tripathy has transferred the death case of wanted Sri Lankan underworld don Angoda Lokka to the Crime Branch, Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID).

Coimbatore Police on Monday arrested three people for forging documents to claim his body.

Wanted by Sri Lankan Police, he had gone underground in 2017 and died in Coimbatore in July.

Shankar, Inspector-General of Police, CB-CID and officials received the case details from Coimbatore city police. CB-CID, Coimbatore city will register an FIR over the death of Angoda. (ANI)

