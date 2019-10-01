DMK logo
Tamil Nadu: DMK Student wing protest inclusion of Bhagwat Geeta in Anna University curriculum

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:36 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The students wing of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged imposition of Sanskrit in Anna University and other issues.
Anna University has included a paper on 'Bhagwat Geeta' for the engineering students. and one of the major demand by DMK student wing is related to retraction of this move by the University.
"DMK president MK Stalin had condemned Anna University's imposition of Bhagwat Geeta for students of Anna University. The central government is continuously imposing the language issue and we condemn this. Each state should raise voice for their mother tongue," Ezhilarasan, student wing district secretary said.
"Definitely the protest is in its initial stage. We will continue to protest until Anna University removes Bhagavat Geeta from the syllabus. It is not a need for an engineering student," he added.
The protesters also demanded the retraction of the New Education Policy under which Standard 5 and 8 students need to give a public exam. They also demanded inclusion of Tamil as a medium for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 2 question paper. (ANI)

