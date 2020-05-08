Tamil Nadu: Doctors perform successful surgery on toddler who swallowed areca nut

Gobichettipalayam (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): The doctors at a government hospital in Coimbatore performed life-saving surgery on a 3-year-old after an areca nut got stuck in the toddler's subglottis region.

The child, who hails from a village near Gobichettipalayam, was first rushed to a private hospital and was later referred to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

The doctors at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital then performed successful surgery on Thursday.

The toddler is now safe.

Doctor Ali Sulthan, Professor and HOD of the ENT Department said, "If not done immediately, we might have lost the child, as the areca nut would have swelled, and blocked the airway completely. (ANI)

