Tamil Nadu elephant plays mouth organ at rejuvenation camp

Thekkampatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): An elephant named Andal played a mouth organ and football at an annual rejuvenation camp in Thekkampatti in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Temple elephants from across the state receive royal treatment at the camp and are served nutritious food.

During the event, they also undergo health screening and treatment for various ailments and infections. They are provided with medicines, a good shower and a brisk walk twice a day to improve their health.

Rajesh, the trainer for the jumbos, said that Andal has never refused to do activities.

"She (Andal) is more sensitive than other elephants because she plays a mouth organ. If you give a banana to her, she will peel and eat it. She has never refused to perform her duties for the temple (Srirangam). If we take her for work, she completes it before going for other activities," Rajesh said.

The caretakers of the elephants believe the camp held once a year is very good for their animals and offers a place for bonding among the jumbos that are brought here from various temples and mutts in different parts of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

