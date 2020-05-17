Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the lockdown till May 31 in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

According to the latest order issued by the government, "the schools, colleges and other research institutions will remain closed until further orders. Also, the places of worship and where people converge in a large number (all religions) shall remain closed."

"Gyms, beaches, parks, swimming pools, sports centres and other halls are also to remain closed during the lockdown period," it read.

The public transport, flight, rail, bus and inter-state and local rail services will remain closed, the order stated. However, the operation of flight and train services will be allowed after obtaining permission from the state and central governments.

"During the lockdown, all marriage functions will remain prohibited," the order stated.

The decision came on the day when the third phase of nationwide lockdown come to an end.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 10,585 cases of COVID-19 including 74 deaths and 3,538 cured patients.

The nationwide tally on Sunday stood at 90,927 cases including 2,872 deaths and 34,109 discharged/migrated patients. (ANI)

