Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till October 31 with more relaxations

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till October 31, 2020, with some more relaxations.

The announcement was made by state Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday.

The state government has put on hold its earlier order which permitted students of Class X, XI and XII to go to school on a voluntary basis to clear doubts from teachers.

The decision will be taken later on voluntary studies and school opening after discussion with expert committee recommendations, the government said.

According to the government order, restaurants, tea shops will remain open from 6 am to 9 pm. Parcel services will be allowed until 10 pm. The cine industry can run with 100 persons at a time while shooting but no visitors will be allowed.

The government has granted permission for 100 flights from other states to land in Chennai airport daily. No international flights are allowed except those permitted by the Home Ministry.

There is no permission to run suburban trains.

There is no permission for public meetings, political meetings, religious meetings, entertainment functions and processions.

Tamil Nadu reported 5,546 new COVID-19 cases, 5,501 recoveries and 70 deaths today.

The total count of cases in the state is 5,91,943 and includes 5,36,209 recoveries, 9,453 deaths and 46,281 active cases. (ANI)