Tamil Nadu: Fake currency unit busted in Coimbatore, 5 held

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Police on Sunday busted a fake currency printing unit in Idigarai in Coimbatore. Five persons including a woman have been arrested.

The accused have been identified as Boopathy, Dhanraj, Praveen Kumar and Ranjith. The woman arrested is Ranjith's wife.

Fake currency amounting to Rs 14 lakh in Rs 100, 200, 500 and 2000 denominations have been seized by police from the accused.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

