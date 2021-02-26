Tamil Nadu: Fire breaks out in another firecracker factory in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at a firecracker factory in the Pethalupatti area of Virudhunagar district on Thursday night.

Locals were seen gathered at the spot. More details awaited.

Earlier on Thursday evening, six people died in a fire accident at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, confirmed Joint Director of Health Services, Virudhunagar.



On February 12, a fire had broken out at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar. Following this incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had announced an ex-gratia to the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced ex-gratia amounts of Rs 3 lakhs each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to the critically injured in the fire in a firecracker's factory in Virudhunagar.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each had been approved from the Prime Minister's office's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu.

Also, on February 18, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted an eight-member committee, headed by a former high court judge, to submit a report on the Virudhunagar fire incident of February 12. (ANI)

