Tamil Nadu: Fire in Madurai Collectorate destroys Pongal costumes worth lakhs

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Madurai Collectorate on Monday during midnight hours, officials said, adding that the fire was later doused with the help of four fire tenders.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, 50,000 vetti [a costume worn by men during festivals] and sarees worth several lakhs for the upcoming Pongal festival were destroyed due to the fire.

"A sudden fire broke out in the Madurai Collectorate building at midnight. The night watchman staying in the office premises immediately informed the fire department. According to this information, four fire tenders arrived at the collector's office and extinguished the blaze," the Fire and Rescue Department officials said.



The costumes destroyed were being readied for the Pongal that is set to start on January 15. It marks the last day of the Tamil month called 'Marghazi'. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal. The festival is observed over the span of 3-4 days in the state.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

