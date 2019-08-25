Tamil Nadu: Fishermen's strike enters Day 3 in Rameshwaram

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The fishermen's strike in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram continued for the third day on Sunday.

They are demanding exemption of GST from fish meal and related products, and also the resolution of issues related to Sri Lanka, where several fishermen were caught recently.

Sri Lankan Navy had on August 20 apprehended four Indian fishermen on charges of trespassing into their waters. (ANI)

