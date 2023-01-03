Tamil Nadu: Five of family dead in Cuddalore pileup

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Five of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district early Tuesday, police said.

The vehicles in the pileup were two private buses, two lorries, and two cars.

The deceased members of the family, who are yet to be identified, were in one of the cars, added the police.

The bodies were recovered with the help Veppur Firemen team from the car and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

According to the police, "The deceased could not be identified. But as per car RC book, the vehicle belonged to Chennai's Nanganallur. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)