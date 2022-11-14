Tamil Nadu: Former CM EPS inspects waterlogged situation in Thiruvalluvar Nagar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu chief minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday inspected the waterlogged Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Chennai city.

EPS inspected different locations that were waterlogged due to torrential rainfall in Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Chennai's Mugalivakkam.

On Sunday, the schools and colleges for the Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu were announced to remain shut today (Monday) amid the heavy rainfall here.

Earlier in the day on November 13, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also inspected rain-affected and waterlogged areas and said that the water drainage department and public works department are working in the waterlogged areas of the state.

CM Stalin informed that the state would continue to experience rainfall but there is no danger; he further informed about his visit to the Seerkazhi area in the Nagapattinam District of the state to do inspection rain-affected areas.



Stalin had travelled to Seerkazhi on Sunday night after Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore for inspecting the situation, here.

Earlier on November 11, amid the alert issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), a holiday was declared in all schools and colleges located in Tiruvallur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Kancheepuram and Dindigul.

"Based on the rain forecast for tomorrow (Friday), a holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district for tomorrow," the Tiruvallur district collector tweeted on Thursday.

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in Kancheepuram and Madurai districts while in the Sivaganga district and Dindigul districts only the schools will remain closed.

The IMD had said that a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation which it said is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours.

"The Low-Pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid-tropospheric levels persists. It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

The weather forecasting agency also said that it was very likely to move north-westwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till November 12 morning. (ANI)

