Tamil Nadu: Former MP N Sivaprasad passes away in Chennai

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 16:41 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 21 (ANI): Senior TDP leader and former Member of Parliament, Naramalli Sivaprasad breathed his last in Chennai on Saturday.
Actor-turned-politician, Siva Prasad had represented Chitoor parliamentary constituency twice after wining 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He breathed his last at Apollo Hospital in Chennai.
As Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP, he was known for donning various avatars to protest against the Centre, while demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.
During his protests in Parliament, he was seen sporting different avatars, from that of a cattle herder to a schoolboy to Narad Muni- as well as a 'Parashurama' avatar.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the demise of Sivaprasad.
Taking to the Twitter, he wrote, "It is painful to lose Dr Sivaprasad who was a long-time friend, former MP and TDP leader. He had fought relentlessly for special status to the state and fulfilment of all bifurcation assurances to AP. Losing two senior leaders within a week is a huge loss for the party."
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of former parliamentarian.
"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the death of former MP and Ex-Minister Sri N. Siva Prasad and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members", tweeted Andhra CMO.
A doctor by profession, Sivaprasad has acted in movies too. He became a lawmaker in 1999 and had served in Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet as a minister. (ANI)

