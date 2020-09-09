Tamil Nadu forms panel to study National Education Policy, advise govt

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has formed a 13-member high-level committee to study the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in order to advise the government on two-language policy and other issues.

While describing the functions and other terms of reference for the expert committee, the government said it will "advise the Government of Tamil Nadu on the policy response on all thrust areas of the National Education Policy 2020 subject to the state of Tamil Nadu continuing with its two-language policy."

It will "advise on the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 as is relevant to Tamil Nadu in the short, medium, and long term based on resource availability," the government added.

The committee is expected to submit its final report after due consultation with all relevant stakeholders, within a period of one year from the date of its constitution.

The expert committee shall be assisted by the Director of School Education and the State Project Director Samagra Shiksha for the facilitation of their work.

The government added that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, if necessary, the committee can conduct its meetings virtually.

The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education including a target of 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) by 2035 and provision for multiple entry and exits. (ANI)

