Tamil Nadu: Four fishermen go missing after venturing into sea

Pamban (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): Four fishermen from Pamban have gone missing after they had ventured into the sea with a large group of their colleagues launching a search for them.

Sixty fishermen on board six boats are engaged in the search. They are demanding help from the Coast Guard and the Marine Police.

The four fishermen had ventured into the sea on Thursday.

"After the boats did not return to shore, we intimated the fisheries department and launched a search. We took our boats and searched till 6 pm on Saturday but could not find them." M.S.Arul, President, Pamban Country Boat Fishermen Association, said on Sunday.

He said, "We have informed the Coast Guard but they need orders from Delhi. We have also requested the Marine Police for help. We are doing as much as we can on our own."

The families of the missing fishermen are demanding help from the authorities in the search operation. (ANI)

