Tamil Nadu: Four gangsters arrested for killing rival gang member in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested four persons of a gang involved in killing a rival gang's member in K. Pudur area. The murder weapon has also been recovered by the police.

The accused have been identified as Nijamudeen, Karthick, Thoubeek and Harikrishnan.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Raja, was driving a two-wheeler when he was ambushed by a gang of eight persons who attacked him using stones and knives.

After sustaining injuries, the victim tried to escape but fell down after running for a short distance on the road, the police said.

The police conducted its initial investigation by examining the CCTV footage at the scene of the crime and are currently locating the whereabouts of four remaining members of the gang who attacked Raja.

The victim, Raja was accused in a murder case of a member of the rival gang in 2016, the police revealed.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

