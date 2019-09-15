Tamil Nadu fully prepared for North-East monsoon: State Revenue Minister Udhayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister of Revenue RB Udhayakumar on Sunday asserted that the state is prepared to face any situation arising from the onset of North-East monsoon.

"As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we are fully prepared for the North-East monsoon. We have identified 4399 locations out of the 32 revenue districts and have kept resources ready for action," Udhayakumar told a press gathering.

He further stated that the action would be three-pronged -- pre-disaster, during disaster and post-disaster.

30,759 first-aid officers have been deployed in the state out of which 9162 are women officers.

"The people of Tamil Nadu can call freely at 1070 and get alerts and authenticated messages about cyclone or flood etc," he said.

Udhayakumar also said that the government has activated an application for the public to get any details about the situation arising out of the monsoon. "Heavy wind and cyclones are witnessed during North-East monsoon. We have activated TN-SMART app to get immediate details and stay prepared for any calamities," he said.

"Our motto is no loss of life if calamity strikes," he added. (ANI)

