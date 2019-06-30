Department of Forensic Medicine in Coimbatore, Kerala
Department of Forensic Medicine in Coimbatore, Kerala

Tamil Nadu: Girl who sustained injuries in attack on newly wed couple dies

ANI | Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:13 IST

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): The girl who had sustained injuries in a brutal attack on June 25 in Mettupalayam, died in hospital on Saturday.
A newly married couple was brutally attacked by the woman's brother earlier this week. While the man was killed on the spot and the woman was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition.
The victims were identified as Kanakaraj and Dharshini, both from the Scheduled Caste community.
Speaking to ANI, Vice-Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC), L Murugan said "After meeting the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, I put forward the demand of the victim's family for a government job. The DM will provide the same and notify in a week."
"I asked the SP to ensure speedy trial in this matter and the appointment of a special public prosecutor. I assure that speedy justice will be served to the victims," he said.
Responding to the incidents of honour killings, Murugan said, "The mindset of people should change. In Kerala, people do not know how to file an FIR under SC/ST Act. This is true in the case of West Bengal. After our commission's intervention, they are filing cases under SC/ST Act."
Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased woman who had refused to take the body later agreed to claim it after conducting talks with the administration.
The Mettupalayam police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and have arrested the accused.
Darshini's brother had attacked the couple with a knife as soon as the two returned home after tying the knot at a temple on Tuesday. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:24 IST

AP: Unable to repay loan, man immolates self in Vijayawada; dies

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A businessman committed self-immolation allegedly over failing to repay the loan to a private money lender. The elderly man identified as Lakshman Rao later succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a private medical hospital here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 10:06 IST

Akash Vijayvargiya released from jail, says 'not embarrassed' of...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A day after Bhopal court granted bail to BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya in an assault case, the BJP MLA was released from Indore District jail on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:57 IST

Bulandshahr violence: Court issues direction to impose sedition...

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): The CJM court on Saturday issued a direction to impose sedition charges on 44 people accused of instigating violence in Chingravathi area of Bulandshahr on December 3 last year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:55 IST

UP: Minor girl gangraped in Sitapur, probe underway

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by two men on June 26 in Rudin village of Sitapur district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:39 IST

Coimbatore: Man mission to Mars in another 20-25 yrs, says...

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan- 2 is likely to be launched in the first week of September 2019. Indian scientists are also working towards their key expedition, man mission to Mars, which is likely to be launched in next 20-25 ye

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:37 IST

J-K: 1 terrorist killed in Budgam encounter

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): One terrorist lost his life during an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:18 IST

'Urge CWC, PCC members to resign, give Rahul Gandhi free hand to...

Hyderabad [Telangana], June 30 (ANI): Former vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Saturday appealed to all State in charges, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents and Congress Working Committee (CWC) office bearer

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 09:07 IST

Mumbai man suffers heart attack on train, rescued by GRP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): A 70-year-old man suffered a heart attack on a train here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:54 IST

Mumbai: Heavy rains bring city to a standstill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai woke up to heavy rains on Sunday. After months of sunshine and heat, the rains came as a huge sigh of relief. However, the heavy downpour resulted in water logging on the streets causing massive traffic congestion.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 08:16 IST

J-K: Exchange of fire between terrorists, security forces in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 30 (ANI): An exchange of fire took place between terrorists and security forces in Chadoora area of Budgam district on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:28 IST

TMC workers join BJP in presence of WB party president Dilip Ghosh

Midnapore (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Many Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and leaders joined the BJP here in presence of West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh.

Read More

Updated: Jun 30, 2019 07:14 IST

Form district level teams to curb menace of criminals: Yogi Adityanath

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state.

Read More
iocl