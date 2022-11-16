Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 7 lakh seized at Trichy airport

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Airport officials on Thursday seized one piece of gold weighing around 145 grams from a female passenger at the Tiruchirappalli airport.

The gold piece is worth Rs.7,74,590 and was had a purity of 24 carats.



The officials extracted the yellow metal from 169 grams of paste-like materials concealed in the rectum of a female passenger.

"The female passenger arrived at Tiruchirappalli airport from Kualalumpur by Air Asia flight no-AK-23 on November 15," read a statement.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

