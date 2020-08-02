Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19, officials from Chennai's Kauvery Hospital said on Sunday.

According to the hospital, Purohit is asymptomatic and clinically stable, and has been advised home isolation.

"Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital," officials said.

Earlier, a total number of 84 people including, the security personnel and fire service staff working at Tamil Nadu Raj Bhawan had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

