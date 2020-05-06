Tamil Nadu govt increases excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor by 15 percent

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu Government has increased the excise duty on Indian made foreign liquor by 15 percent.

As per the order, hike of Rs. 10 on normal brands and Rs. 20 on premium brands per 180ml bottle will be implemented.



The state government-run liquor Tasmac shops will open from Thursday onwards in the state, except for Chennai. (ANI)

