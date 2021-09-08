Tamil Nadu govt to provide additional aid to potters and idol makers

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced an additional aid of Rs 3,000 to 5,000 to the families involved in pottery and idol making in view of the ban on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at public places in the state.



Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government was providing aid of Rs 5,000 per month to these families during the monsoon season.

Tamil Nadu's neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh has also decided not to allow Ganesh pandals and immersion processions this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on September 10 this year. (ANI)

