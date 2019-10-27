Operations underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith Wilson. Photo/ANI
Operations underway to rescue 2-year-old Sujith Wilson. Photo/ANI

Tamil Nadu Health Minister meets family of 2-year-old who fell into borewell

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 17:41 IST

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Sunday met the family members of the 2-year-old boy, Sujith Wilson, who fell into a borewell in Nadukattupatti area of Trichy district, and consoled them.
Commissioner of the Revenue department, J Radhakrishnan, was also present at the spot.
Operations are underway to rescue Wilson who had fallen further down in the borewell and is now stuck at around 100 feet.
According to officials, more than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force have been working to rescue the toddler.
The toddler had reportedly fallen into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday. (ANI)

