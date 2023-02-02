Tamil Nadu: Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary murdered in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 2 (ANI): A Hindu Makkal Katchi functionary was stabbed to death by an armed gang in Madurai on Tuesday night, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manikandan (41) of Villapuram in Madurai. He owned a jewellery store in Madurai city, they said.

According to the police, the victim was returning home on his two-wheeler after closing his jewellery store on Tuesday. At around 8:15 pm, the armed gang waylaid Manikandan on the MK Puram Main Road in Jaihindpuram and stabbed him.



Manikandan suffered injuries and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

"We have filed a case and an investigation is underway," said a police source.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

