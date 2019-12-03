Tamil Nadu: Incessant rainfall causes severe waterlogging in Rameswaram

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Incessant rains have caused severe waterlogging in the areas of Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvalluvar Nagar and Annanagar here.

Low-lying areas and parts of the National Highway were also submerged in rainwater.

The locals in the areas have demanded the government to take action to remove the rainwater from household items.

Speaking to ANI, Sahilabanu, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, said, "All the textbooks of our children are drenched in water, and we are even unable to leave our house. The government should take immediate action and remove the water from our homes."

Maya, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, said: "All our household items are submerged in the rainwater. The Municipal officials have claimed that the rainwater is being removed, which has to be done immediately."

She further stated that children are unable to go school due to the waterlogged areas.

"Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, poisonous animals like snakes have entered our houses, and we are also suffering from mosquito bites," said Chandra, a resident of Annanagar.

Meanwhile, KK Arjunan, AIADMK Town Secretary, Rameswaram, stated that the municipal administration has been working late at night to clear the water from the areas.

"The water will be disposed off in all areas soon," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed rain and thundershowers in the areas of Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, and Karaikal (ANI)

