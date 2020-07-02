Tamil Nadu: Indian Railways starts construction of new railway bridge project at Pampan Sea

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): Indian Railways has started the construction of a new railway bridge project at the Pamban Sea, Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The new railway bridge project at Pamban Sea is worth Rs 250 crores. For the project, the logistical materials required for the construction are kept near the Mandapam railway station.

The Construction of pillars testing completed at Mandapam Thonithurai, and the north coast of Pamban. Now the construction of pillar work has started at the north coast of Pamban.

Rameswaram island people and tourists expect the Pamban Rail bridgework to complete within two years as the railway service is fast approaching.

"Pamban railway bridge, which connects Rameswaram Island with the Mandapam landscape has a functioning of over 100 years. Now, the new railway bridge construction is going on in the Pamban north side. It is good news for island people," said Arasu, local. (ANI)

