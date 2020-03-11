Tamil Nadu is coronavirus free, says Health Minister Vijayabaskar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar on Tuesday announced that the state has become "coronavirus free".

He said that the lone patient undergoing treatment for the same made a "speedy recovery".

The health minister, in a tweet, said that this speedy recovery was only possible because of the meticulous treatment and expertise of Health officials in the state in dealing with exigencies.

"Corona update: good news for our state, the patient undergoing treatment at RGGH is tested negative for Corona, this speedy recovery is possible only because of the meticulous treatment and expertise of Tamil Nadu Health official to handle exigencies. As of now, TN is CORONA FREE," Vijayabaskar tweeted.

Vijayabaskar had, on Monday, said that additional 300 isolation wards will be established in Madurai, Trichy, and Chennai to tackle the coronavirus. (ANI)

