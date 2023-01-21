Tamil Nadu: Lakhs take holy dip in Rameswaram's Agnitheertham sea on 'Thai Amavasai'

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 21 (ANI): Over two lakh devotees thronged Rameswaram and the Agnitheertham sea near Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Saturday to pay tributes to their forefathers on the occasion of 'Thai Ammavasai', considered to be an auspicious day to seek the blessings of the departed souls.

Pilgrims thronged the pilgrim town of Rameswaram to pay obeisance to their forefathers.

Thousands of pilgrims gathered at Tiruppullani sea coast in Ramanathapuram district to pray for the souls of their forefathers.

Ramanathapuram district authorities had made arrangements in view of the large number of devotees visiting the temple town and security was stepped up.

Over two lakh devotees thronged Rameswaram and the Agnitheertham sea near Ramanathaswamy Temple, the official said.

Due to the increase in the number of devotees on the occasion of Thai Ammavasai, traffic changes were made in Rameswaram and five thousand policemen were engaged in security, it added.



Special arrangements were made by the temple administration to allow devotees to have darshan of Swami and take holy baths in Ramanathaswamy temple without delay.

The All India Pilgrims guides association stood at each of the Theertha wells and sprinkled Theertha on the devotees so that all did their Theertha quickly without any delay.

It is believed in Hindu mythology that by fasting and offering special prayers on the Ammavasai day of every month, ancestors of the devotee will find salvation or 'moksha'.

It is believed that those who cannot fast on the Ammavasai day of every month will get the benefits of the Ammavasai fast every year if they do pujas in the holy places and take a dip on the Ammavasai day of the Udrayana holy period of Thai and Masi, and on the Ammavasai day of Adi and Puratasi, the holy period of Dakshanayana.

Doing pujas, especially for mothers and fathers in the months of Thai and Aadi, for relatives in the month of Masi, and for everyone in general, including those who do not know caste, in the auspicious Mahalaya period of Puratasi, is believed to be beneficial.

There was a long queue for taking bath in the 22 holy water sites in and outside the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy temple here, officials said.

"Thousands of devotees came to Rameswaram early this morning and bathed in the holy sea of Agnitheertham here on the shores of their departed ancestors. Later, they bathed in 22 holy theerthas in the Ramanathaswamy temple and had darshan of Swami," a purohit said. (ANI)

