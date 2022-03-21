Representative image
Representative image

Tamil Nadu logs 56 new COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

ANI | Updated: Mar 20, 2022 23:18 IST


Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 56 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department bulletin said on Sunday.
With this, a total of 620 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the state.
As many as 106 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 34,13,745.

The bulletin said, with zero death reports in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 38,025. (ANI)



Loading...
iocl
iocl